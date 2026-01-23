Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Elixir deUSD has a market capitalization of $920.62 thousand and $7.00 worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elixir deUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Elixir deUSD has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Elixir deUSD

Elixir deUSD was first traded on June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 92,162,248 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir. The official website for Elixir deUSD is www.elixir.xyz.

Elixir deUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 92,162,304.55046054. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 0.00998908 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elixir deUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elixir deUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

