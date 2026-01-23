Strs Ohio Sells 33,978 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,978 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $110,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 EPS beat and guidance reaffirmed — P&G reported $1.88 EPS, modestly above consensus, and reiterated FY?2026 EPS guidance (6.83–7.09), which supports confidence in cash returns and buybacks. MarketBeat Q2 release

Q2 EPS beat and guidance reaffirmed — P&G reported $1.88 EPS, modestly above consensus, and reiterated FY?2026 EPS guidance (6.83–7.09), which supports confidence in cash returns and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call?option buying suggests bullish positioning — volume of ~241k calls (?760% above normal) points to aggressive, short?term bullish bets that can add upside momentum to the stock.

Positive Sentiment: Unusual call?option buying suggests bullish positioning — volume of ~241k calls (?760% above normal) points to aggressive, short?term bullish bets that can add upside momentum to the stock.

Positive Sentiment: Premiumization push in China — new silk?fiber Pampers for China targets higher?margin premium customers, a meaningful growth lever in P&G's #2 market if adoption scales. CNBC: silk diapers

Neutral Sentiment: Management emphasizing data & technology — new CEO/President highlights digital tools and analytics as part of a reinvention plan to improve execution and margins over time. PYMNTS: data & tech

Neutral Sentiment: Investor narratives around a "bottom" and dividend resilience — some commentary frames PG as a dividend?king recovery/rebuild story, which attracts income and value buyers even with tepid growth. MarketBeat commentary

Negative Sentiment: Revenue and volume weakness — total revenue missed estimates ($22.21B vs. ~$22.36B expected) and organic sales were flat as pricing offset lower volumes; the company cited weak demand in razors and diapers. CNBC: revenue miss

Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and mixed metric read — some third?party summaries show year?over?year contraction in operating profit and diluted EPS nuances, underscoring execution and cost pressure risks. QuiverQuant analysis

Negative Sentiment: Guidance vs. consensus — FY EPS range sits slightly below street midpoint and revenue guidance is wide, which leaves upside limited unless execution improves materially.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $149.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $179.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.75%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

