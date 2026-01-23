Strs Ohio Has $55.13 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $55,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $38,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 1.6%

SPGI stock opened at $539.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.36.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.800-15.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Seaport Research Partners raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.