New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,289 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 1.2% of New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,585,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,042,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,238,000 after buying an additional 427,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $165.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.01, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.73 and a 200-day moving average of $172.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 15,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $2,551,192.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 415,612 shares in the company, valued at $68,156,211.88. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 359,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $58,925,706.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,825,989.42. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock worth $167,394,629 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.07.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

