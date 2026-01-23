Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth $255,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,787,621.64. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.92. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $174.91.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

