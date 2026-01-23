New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC Has $780,000 Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF $IYY

New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYY. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 87.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $167.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.56. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $116.99 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

