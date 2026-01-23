iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stock Position Lessened by Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE

Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,838,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,113 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 12.2% of Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE owned about 0.51% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $511,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,654,000 after buying an additional 5,810,344 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,204,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,095 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,816,000. SWF LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,421.6% in the second quarter. SWF LLC now owns 1,868,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 12,540,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of IJH opened at $70.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $71.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.