Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,389 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,695,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,212,000 after buying an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $303.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25. The company has a market cap of $825.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.99%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.32.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $904,901.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 15,834 shares of company stock worth $4,951,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

