David Schwartz Buys 3,000 Shares of Schaffer (ASX:SFC) Stock

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC – Get Free Report) insider David Schwartz purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$20.00 per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00.

Schaffer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $298.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Schaffer Company Profile

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial and investment company, engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Automotive Leather, Building Materials, and Group Investments segments. The Automotive Leather segment offers interior leather products to the automotive industry. The Building Materials segment manufactures pre-cast and pre-stressed concrete floors; beams; and wall products, such as TeeRoff beams for infrastructure, building, and resource projects.

