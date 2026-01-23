Figma (NYSE:FIG) General Counsel Sells $181,425.32 in Stock

Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brendan Mulligan sold 5,666 shares of Figma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $181,425.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 863,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,645,651.74. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brendan Mulligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Brendan Mulligan sold 5,666 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $211,058.50.

On Friday, January 2nd, Brendan Mulligan sold 6,793 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $252,767.53.

On Monday, December 15th, Brendan Mulligan sold 4,392 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $152,182.80.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Brendan Mulligan sold 4,392 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $161,098.56.

On Monday, December 1st, Brendan Mulligan sold 9,343 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $331,209.35.

On Monday, November 17th, Brendan Mulligan sold 4,299 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $160,309.71.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Brendan Mulligan sold 10,000 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Brendan Mulligan sold 80,934 shares of Figma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $3,518,200.98.

On Monday, November 3rd, Brendan Mulligan sold 9,526 shares of Figma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $458,867.42.

Figma Stock Performance

NYSE FIG opened at $28.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62. Figma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $142.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figma

Figma ( NYSE:FIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $1.66. Figma had a negative net margin of 99.32% and a negative return on equity of 84.34%. The company had revenue of $274.17 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Figma during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Figma in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Figma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Figma from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Figma in a research note on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Figma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Figma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Figma Company Profile

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform’s real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

