Top Mid Cap Stocks To Research – January 20th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Ondas, and AltC Acquisition are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations typically between about $2 billion and $10 billion (market capitalization = shares outstanding × share price). They often offer a balance between growth potential and relative stability—more upside than large caps but generally less risk and volatility than small caps—making them attractive for investors seeking moderate risk-return exposure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Ondas (ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

