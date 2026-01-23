Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

RGTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Rigetti Computing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Rigetti Computing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price objective on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rigetti Computing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 403.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Rigetti Computing by 225.4% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

RGTI stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.70. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $58.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 4,741.49%.The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigetti Computing is a pioneering quantum computing company that designs and manufactures superconducting quantum processors alongside a complementary software stack. Founded in 2013 by CEO Chad Rigetti, the company has developed end-to-end quantum systems—from cryogenic hardware to control electronics—to advance the performance and scalability of quantum machines.

At the core of Rigetti’s offering is its Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, which enables developers and enterprises to access quantum processing units (QPUs) and hybrid quantum-classical workflows via the cloud.

