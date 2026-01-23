Roth Mkm Cuts Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target to $10.00

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TLRY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research cut Tilray Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tilray Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Tilray Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

TLRY opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Tilray Brands has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $217.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.15 million. Tilray Brands had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 251.69%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Brands will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Brands during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in Tilray Brands during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray Brands by 203.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 71,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48,177 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tilray Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 9.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray Brands, Inc is a global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company engaged in the cultivation, production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabinoid-based products. The company develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded products spanning medical cannabis, adult-use recreational products and wellness offerings. Through state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, research and development efforts, and quality control systems, Tilray Brands aims to deliver consistent, scalable products for a range of patient and consumer needs.

Tilray’s product lineup includes cannabis flower, pre-rolls, oils and tinctures, vapes, edibles and topicals, as well as hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

