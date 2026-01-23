Barclays Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $625.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $700.00 to $625.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $845.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $741.40.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $498.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $646.31. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $475.01 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,364,000 after buying an additional 48,070 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,730,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,260,000 after acquiring an additional 789,755 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,632,000 after acquiring an additional 113,612 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,803,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,615,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

