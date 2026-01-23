Barclays Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $625.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $700.00 to $625.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $830.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $845.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $765.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $741.40.
Get Our Latest Report on Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.7%
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 8.46%.The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,364,000 after buying an additional 48,070 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,730,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,260,000 after acquiring an additional 789,755 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,632,000 after acquiring an additional 113,612 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,803,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,615,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,730,000 after purchasing an additional 49,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Spotify Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Spotify rolled out an AI-driven “prompted playlist” for Premium users in the U.S. and Canada — a feature that personalizes playlists from user prompts and could boost engagement and retention versus rivals. Spotify’s new playlist generator lets you add your vibes, feelings or memories
- Positive Sentiment: The same “prompted playlist” rollout and its product differentiation were widely reported (tech press/consumer-facing coverage), reinforcing Spotify’s AI-first positioning that may help retain subscribers. Spotify launches AI-driven ‘prompted playlist’ for premium users in US, Canada
- Positive Sentiment: Reported features that sync audiobooks to physical books signal expansion into deeper audiobook/publisher integrations — a potential avenue for higher ARPU and content differentiation over time. New reported Spotify feature syncs audiobooks to physical books
- Positive Sentiment: A recent bullish take highlights Spotify’s market leadership and growth trajectory, arguing the stock’s pullback may present a buying opportunity if engagement metrics keep improving. Spotify Tunes Into Demand: SPOT Bull Case as Stock Nears 52-Week Low
- Neutral Sentiment: Spotify raised U.S. Premium prices — a move that could lift revenue (ARPU) but also risks incremental churn; investors are parsing whether higher prices will hurt growth. Spotify (SPOT) Valuation Check As New Premium Price Hikes Test Growth And Churn Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays issued a pessimistic forecast for SPOT, which can weigh on sentiment and put pressure on the stock if the firm lowered targets or highlighted execution risks. Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary from market voices (e.g., Jim Cramer) pointing to high price-to-earnings multiples as a headwind is adding to selling pressure amid concerns about Spotify’s valuation. Jim Cramer says high price-to-earnings multiples are hurting Spotify stock
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Executive Order 14330: Trump’s Biggest Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.