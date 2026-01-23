OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

OCFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson cut OceanFirst Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Zacks Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial cut OceanFirst Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.26. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,340,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,182,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 49,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about OceanFirst Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting OceanFirst Financial this week:

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OCFC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Toms River, New Jersey, that provides a full range of community banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank. Established in the early 20th century, the company has built its business around serving the deposit, lending and wealth management needs of individuals, small businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations across New Jersey and portions of New York.

The company’s core activities include accepting consumer and business deposits, making commercial, municipal and consumer loans, and offering residential mortgage financing.

Further Reading

