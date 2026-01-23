The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives C$94.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$94.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial set a C$108.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

In other Bank of Nova Scotia news, insider Julie Walsh sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.62, for a total value of C$373,903.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$143,886.60. This trade represents a 72.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at C$102.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$126.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$62.57 and a 1-year high of C$103.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$89.89.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of C$9.77 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank’s international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

