Traders Buy High Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the average volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3,768.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.38. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evelo Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing orally delivered immunomodulatory therapies that leverage the gut-body network. The company’s proprietary platform is designed to mimic signals normally generated by gut commensal bacteria to regulate immune function throughout the body. Evelo’s approach focuses on non-live, inactivated microbial derivatives, aiming to offer a new class of biologics that can be administered by mouth and engage mucosal immune pathways to treat a range of diseases.

The company’s pipeline spans inflammatory, autoimmune and oncology indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.