Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.3333.

CBNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Capital Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

In other news, CFO Dominic C. Canuso sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $95,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,080.30. This represents a 70.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 31.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 622,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,546 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,495,000 after purchasing an additional 40,489 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 261,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after buying an additional 58,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 168,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBNK opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $505.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.65. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $36.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $58.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.

