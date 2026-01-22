Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Trading Down 14.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 119,730 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 72,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Capital Corp. and changed its name to Mammoth Resources Corp.

