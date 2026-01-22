SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. SLM had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $656.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.43 million. SLM updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.700-2.800 EPS.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,548. SLM has a 1 year low of $23.81 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Institutional Trading of SLM

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on SLM in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SLM from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SLM from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, operating as Sallie Mae Bank, is a leading U.S.-based consumer banking company specializing in education financing and related banking products. The company provides a range of private student loans for undergraduate and graduate studies, Parent PLUS loans, and specialized financing for career and certificate programs. In addition to its core lending services, Sallie Mae offers deposit products including savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and credit cards tailored to students and young adults.

Founded in 1972 as the Student Loan Marketing Association—a government-sponsored enterprise—Sallie Mae was privatized in 2004 and has since focused on expanding its private education loan offerings and digital banking solutions.

