Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/15/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – GoDaddy was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

1/5/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/4/2025 – GoDaddy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $886,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 399,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,065,076.02. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total transaction of $66,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,476.27. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,657. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

