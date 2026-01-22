Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/15/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $145.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – GoDaddy was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.
- 1/5/2026 – GoDaddy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2025 – GoDaddy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,932 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $886,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 399,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,065,076.02. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total transaction of $66,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,476.27. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,657. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.
