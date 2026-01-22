KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

KBC Group SA (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.55 and last traded at $68.24, with a volume of 2368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays cut shares of KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut KBC Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.00.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. KBC Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, analysts expect that KBC Group SA will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group is a Belgian bank-insurance group headquartered in Brussels that combines retail and commercial banking with life and non-life insurance, asset management, leasing and related financial services. The company operates an integrated bank-insurance model designed to serve both individual consumers and corporate clients, offering deposit accounts, lending and mortgage products, payment and treasury services, pension and protection insurance, investment solutions and wealth management.

The group’s banking activities include retail and private banking, corporate and commercial banking, and specialized finance such as leasing and factoring.

