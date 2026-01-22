TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Price

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.23. 594,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.90. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 25.50%.The business had revenue of $436.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Bank OZK by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

