Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.3965 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 2838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $728.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.40 million. Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV had a return on equity of 140.79% and a net margin of 13.02%.

Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, SAB. de C.V. operates as one of the leading manufacturers of personal care and paper?based products in Mexico. As a locally managed subsidiary of the global Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the company focuses on the production, marketing and distribution of consumer staples designed for everyday use, ranging from facial and bathroom tissue to diapers and feminine care items.

The company’s portfolio includes well-known brands such as Kleenex and Scott for tissue products, Huggies for baby care, Kotex for feminine hygiene and Depend for adult incontinence.

