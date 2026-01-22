Head-To-Head Analysis: Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) & Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY)

Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Peraso”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Indra Sistemas alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indra Sistemas $5.24 billion N/A $300.33 million $1.22 25.60 Peraso $14.57 million 0.68 -$10.73 million ($0.95) -1.16

Analyst Recommendations

Indra Sistemas has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indra Sistemas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Indra Sistemas and Peraso, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indra Sistemas 0 2 0 3 3.20 Peraso 1 0 1 2 3.00

Peraso has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 171.49%. Given Peraso’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Peraso is more favorable than Indra Sistemas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Indra Sistemas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Peraso shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Indra Sistemas and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indra Sistemas 7.66% 27.69% 6.94% Peraso -39.00% -125.68% -66.73%

Volatility & Risk

Indra Sistemas has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Indra Sistemas beats Peraso on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indra Sistemas

(Get Free Report)

Indra Sistemas, S.A. operates as a technology and consulting company for aerospace, defense, and mobility business worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Defence, Air Traffic, Mobility, and Minsait. It offers Mova Consulting for planing and designing transport infrastructures; Mova Collect for ticketing, tolling, and back office applications; Mova Traffic for building traffic management and control solutions; Mova Protect for protection of businesses and people; Mova Experience; Mova Comms for connecting the transportation ecosystem with personalized communication solutions; Mova Care that provides infrastructure operation and maintenance, technology operation and maintenance, and transportation services operation and maintenance; and In-Mova Space, a technological mobility and infrastructure management platform. The company also provides Indra Air Automation; Indra Air Communication; Indra Air Navigation; Indra Air Surveillance; Indra Air Drones; Indra Air Information; and Indra Air Services for air traffic applications. In addition, the company offers defence and security solutions, including Platforms, defence systems, security, cyberdefence, space technologies applied to military operations, military and civilian training solutions, and logistics and maintenance services; and other technological solutions for public administration, industry and consumption, financial services, energy, and telco and media sectors. Indra Sistemas, S.A. was founded in 1921 and is based in Alcobendas, Spain.

About Peraso

(Get Free Report)

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and quad partition rate, which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products are used for various applications, such as multi-gigabit point-to-point (PtMP) wireless links; and fixed wireless access in the 5G operating bands, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.