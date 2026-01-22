MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MKSI. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MKS from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on MKS in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MKS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MKS from $122.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MKS from $92.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Shares of MKSI traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $220.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. MKS has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $233.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day moving average of $134.80.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. MKS had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.25%.The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. MKS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MKS will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $47,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,514.03. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in MKS by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MKS by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $300 (overweight), driving substantial upside expectations and helping lift MKSI to new highs. Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts MKS Price Target to $300

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target to $300 (overweight), driving substantial upside expectations and helping lift MKSI to new highs. Positive Sentiment: Needham bumped its target to $260 and kept a buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s growth/cycle dynamics. Needham Raises MKSI Price Target to $260

Needham bumped its target to $260 and kept a buy rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s growth/cycle dynamics. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its target to $255 and set a buy rating, adding to the cluster of upward revisions that are supporting the stock’s rally. Benzinga Coverage

Bank of America raised its target to $255 and set a buy rating, adding to the cluster of upward revisions that are supporting the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen also lifted its target to $230 with a buy rating, reinforcing broad analyst upgrading across the sell-side.

TD Cowen also lifted its target to $230 with a buy rating, reinforcing broad analyst upgrading across the sell-side. Positive Sentiment: MKSI has recently hit all-time / 52-week highs as the analyst upgrades accumulated, which often attracts momentum buyers. MKS Instruments stock hits all-time high

MKSI has recently hit all-time / 52-week highs as the analyst upgrades accumulated, which often attracts momentum buyers. Neutral Sentiment: MKS updated Q4 2025 guidance: revenue guidance is roughly in line or slightly above consensus (~$1.0B vs $994.1M consensus) while EPS guidance is effectively flat to marginally below consensus — a mixed signal that moderates upside.

MKS updated Q4 2025 guidance: revenue guidance is roughly in line or slightly above consensus (~$1.0B vs $994.1M consensus) while EPS guidance is effectively flat to marginally below consensus — a mixed signal that moderates upside. Neutral Sentiment: The company is meeting lenders about a comprehensive capital-structure refinancing (scheduled lender meetings), which could lower financing costs longer term but adds near-term execution and covenant risk. MKS Plans Comprehensive Capital Structure Refinancing With Lenders

The company is meeting lenders about a comprehensive capital-structure refinancing (scheduled lender meetings), which could lower financing costs longer term but adds near-term execution and covenant risk. Negative Sentiment: High valuation and rapid run-up increase the risk of short-term profit-taking or volatility despite positive analyst commentary — investors should weigh upside from raised targets against rich multiples and execution risk.

MKS Instruments, Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) designs, manufactures and markets technology solutions that enable advanced processes in a variety of high?technology and industrial markets. The company’s core offerings include vacuum and gas delivery systems, pressure and flow measurement instruments, optical metrology tools, photonics subsystems and critical components for manufacturing processes. These products support the precise control and monitoring needs of semiconductor, industrial manufacturing, life and health sciences, and research applications.

The company’s product portfolio features mass flow controllers, pressure transducers, vacuum gauges, gas purity monitors, laser-based metrology systems and photonic devices such as lasers and detectors.

