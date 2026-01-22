LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, Zacks reports. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 4.21%.The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million.

NASDAQ LYTS traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.31. 125,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,315. The company has a market cap of $693.62 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 36.1% in the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the third quarter worth $55,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LYTS has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded LSI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

LSI Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: LYTS) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

