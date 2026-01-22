Sellwood Investment Partners LLC Invests $5.50 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 54,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,496,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 159,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 78,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 113,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.15 and a one year high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.