Power Metallic Mines (OTCMKTS:PNPNF) Upgraded at Noble Financial

Power Metallic Mines (OTCMKTS:PNPNF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Power Metallic Mines Stock Performance

Power Metallic Mines Inc is a services company in the Personal Services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metallic Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metallic Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.