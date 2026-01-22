Evercore ISI Reaffirms In-Line Rating for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $175.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $170.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on H. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $203.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.06.

NYSE:H opened at $163.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -176.05, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.86 and its 200 day moving average is $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,390.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $869,922.94. This represents a 68.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $1,583,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,195.08. The trade was a 78.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock worth $5,321,682 in the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after buying an additional 843,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,545,000 after buying an additional 562,611 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,765,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,548,000 after purchasing an additional 545,003 shares in the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,264,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $47,007,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

