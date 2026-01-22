Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $218.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.27. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $141.50 and a fifty-two week high of $220.11. The company has a market capitalization of $525.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $206.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.