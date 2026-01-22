Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Bought by Sellwood Investment Partners LLC

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $18,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,836,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272,592 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,941,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,964,000 after buying an additional 817,434 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,401,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,112,000 after buying an additional 263,810 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,084,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,307,000 after buying an additional 206,352 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after buying an additional 1,805,350 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

