FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Upgraded at Argus

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $276.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wall Street Zen raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.86.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $306.92 on Tuesday. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $318.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.44.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,527,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,723 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FedEx by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,826,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,947,670 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,814,938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,135,411,000 after purchasing an additional 269,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 28,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $850,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,273 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.