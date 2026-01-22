Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Makes New $10.94 Million Investment in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,133.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. Cfra Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $252.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly raised earnings and outlooks after PNC’s stronger-than-expected Q4 results, reinforcing bullish sentiment and prompting revised models. PNC Financial Analysts Raise Their Forecasts After Upbeat Q4 Earnings

Analysts broadly raised earnings and outlooks after PNC’s stronger-than-expected Q4 results, reinforcing bullish sentiment and prompting revised models. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer raised its price target to $284 and kept an “outperform” rating — the largest implied upside among the updates, signaling strong buy-side conviction. Article Title

Oppenheimer raised its price target to $284 and kept an “outperform” rating — the largest implied upside among the updates, signaling strong buy-side conviction. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen boosted its target to $260 and moved to a “buy” rating, highlighting roughly mid-teens upside versus the current level. Article Title

TD Cowen boosted its target to $260 and moved to a “buy” rating, highlighting roughly mid-teens upside versus the current level. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its PT to $264 with an “overweight” call, another sizable upside estimate supporting the rally. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its PT to $264 with an “overweight” call, another sizable upside estimate supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada bumped its target to $235 and kept an “outperform” stance, adding modest incremental upside. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada bumped its target to $235 and kept an “outperform” stance, adding modest incremental upside. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target to $247 but maintained a “market perform” rating — a target lift that’s supportive but not a clear bullish endorsement. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target to $247 but maintained a “market perform” rating — a target lift that’s supportive but not a clear bullish endorsement. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $221 but kept an “underweight” rating, implying limited downside from current levels and providing a cautionary counterpoint for more risk-averse investors. Article Title

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. This represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total transaction of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $225.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $227.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.94 and a 200 day moving average of $197.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.65. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 20.40%.The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

