Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Invests $9.78 Million in Nutanix $NTNX

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,681 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,784,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Nutanix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3,122.7% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.49. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average of $65.00.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.23 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Nutanix from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

