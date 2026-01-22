Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 94,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $107.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.59 and a 12-month high of $136.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 24.49%.EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 8th. Siebert Williams Shank cut their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total value of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,979 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,180.72. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

