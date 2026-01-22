Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.23% of First Solar worth $54,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 0.6% during the third quarter. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in First Solar by 22.9% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 306 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $243.72 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $285.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 16.61%. First Solar’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: USPTO denied multiple inter partes review petitions that sought to invalidate First Solar’s TOPCon patents, preserving key intellectual property and reducing competitive risk for its cell technology. Article Title

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,308.80. This represents a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,219,995.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,904.82. This represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,971,349. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on First Solar from $215.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.24.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

