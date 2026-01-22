MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives $180.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. Benchmark boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 124,515 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $18,430,710.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,585,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,734,129.84. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $3,514,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,217 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,153.41. This represents a 21.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 829,791 shares of company stock worth $139,556,727 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $226.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.32, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $228.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM’s offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company’s solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

