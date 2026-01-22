Head to Head Comparison: Commerce.com (CMRC) & The Competition

Commerce.com (NASDAQ:CMRC – Get Free Report) is one of 44 public companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Commerce.com to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Commerce.com has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce.com’s peers have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce.com and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce.com -3.93% -6.66% -0.82% Commerce.com Competitors -51.08% -912.69% -63.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

79.2% of Commerce.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Commerce.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Commerce.com and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce.com $332.93 million -$27.03 million -20.88 Commerce.com Competitors $274.79 million -$64.10 million -8.99

Commerce.com has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Commerce.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Commerce.com and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce.com 3 1 2 1 2.14 Commerce.com Competitors 89 194 214 11 2.29

Commerce.com presently has a consensus target price of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 118.56%. As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 80.24%. Given Commerce.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Commerce.com is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Commerce.com beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Commerce.com

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

