Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) Shares Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $39.40. Approximately 7,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.
Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.9%
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.08.
Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 34.0%.
Institutional Trading of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF
Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD Breakout Stocks Total Return index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed stocks that are likely to breakout, as determined by technical analysis. Holdings are weighted by a mix of fundamental and technical factors BOUT was launched on Sep 13, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.
