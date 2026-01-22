Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT) Shares Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BOUT – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.57 and last traded at $39.40. Approximately 7,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.9%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 34.0%.

Institutional Trading of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF

Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period.

The Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities ETF (BOUT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD Breakout Stocks Total Return index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed stocks that are likely to breakout, as determined by technical analysis. Holdings are weighted by a mix of fundamental and technical factors BOUT was launched on Sep 13, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

