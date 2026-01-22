Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Shares Up 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.69 and last traded at $25.69. Approximately 370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) is a leading general insurance underwriter headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The company provides a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products, including home, motor, travel, business and liability coverage. IAG serves individual policyholders, small to mid-sized enterprises and large corporate clients through a diversified distribution network of brokers, direct sales, affinity partnerships and digital channels.
Formed in 2000 through the merger of several Australian and New Zealand insurers, IAG has since grown to become the largest general insurer in its home markets.
