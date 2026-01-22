Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Zalando Stock Down 5.3%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01.

About Zalando

Zalando SE, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLDSF, is a leading European e-commerce company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Since its launch in 2008, the company has built a comprehensive online platform dedicated to fashion, beauty and lifestyle products. Zalando’s marketplace connects customers with a wide range of footwear, apparel, accessories and home décor from established global brands and emerging designers.

Founded by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, Zalando has evolved from a pure-retail model into a full-service fashion platform offering end-to-end solutions.

