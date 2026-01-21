Hong Kong & China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.8248, with a volume of 3450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.9499.

Hong Kong & China Gas Stock Down 13.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Hong Kong & China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, commonly known as Towngas, is a long-established utility and energy services company founded in 1862. It is principally engaged in the production, distribution and sale of town gas and related energy products, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Towngas operates through an integrated model that covers gas production facilities, transmission and distribution networks, customer metering and billing, and after-sales services.

Core products and services include piped town gas for household and commercial use, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, gas appliances and fittings, and engineering, installation and maintenance services.

