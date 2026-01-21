Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 75300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Pasofino Gold Trading Up 13.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.56.

About Pasofino Gold

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019. Pasofino Gold Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

