FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $16.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FMC. Zacks Research raised shares of FMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FMC from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FMC from $43.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on FMC from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.91. 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,776. FMC has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. FMC had a positive return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 14.81%.The business had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FMC has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.360 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.920-3.140 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mitchell Raines bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,805.68. This trade represents a 103.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of FMC by 6.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 728,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 102,545 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 60.7% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 140,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company specializing in the development, manufacture and marketing of crop protection products. Its portfolio includes herbicides, insecticides, fungicides and plant nutrition solutions designed to enhance crop yield, quality and sustainability. In addition to core crop protection, FMC delivers solutions for turf management and pest control in urban and industrial environments.

Founded in 1883 as the Bean Spray Pump Company and later known as Food Machinery Corporation, the business adopted the FMC name in 1948 and has since evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

