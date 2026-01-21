Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.55. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 6,839 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Hochschild Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

About Hochschild Mining

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc is a London?based precious metals company engaged in the exploration, development and operation of underground silver and gold mines. The company focuses on extracting and processing high-grade ore through conventional underground mining methods, with silver as its primary product and gold as a valuable by?product. Its operations encompass a full value chain, from exploration and feasibility studies to production and marketing of refined metals.

The company traces its heritage to early 20th?century mining initiatives in South America and has built a strategic presence across Latin America.

