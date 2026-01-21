Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.27, but opened at $32.08. Bilibili shares last traded at $31.9220, with a volume of 1,368,546 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bilibili from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.03 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

Bilibili Stock Up 4.4%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $24,590,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

