Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.4850, with a volume of 172647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNL. Wall Street Zen raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Global Net Lease Stock Down 0.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 48.52%.The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.86 million. Global Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 4,854.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,263,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,092,000 after buying an additional 2,218,115 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,510,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 330,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 108,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,325,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 30,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

