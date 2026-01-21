Waldron Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $682.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $684.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $665.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $699.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

