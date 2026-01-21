Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $146.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $343.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $179.99.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. This trade represents a 42.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.36.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

